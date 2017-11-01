Activists ask US to suspend Bahrain prince's diplomatic visa

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the son of Bahrain's king, runs in Bahrain's Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Sekhir, Bahrain. The activist group, Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain, sent letters Wednesday to the U.S. State Department and Defense Department on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, asking the U.S. to suspend a diplomatic visa for Prince Nasser over allegations he tortured prisoners during the island kingdom's 2011 Arab Spring protests. Hasan Jamali, File AP Photo