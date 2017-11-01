Belarusian devotee amasses cache of Lenin memorabilia

In this photo taken on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, part of the collection of Belarusian Nikolai Pankrat in his private museum in the town of Polatsk, 220 km

137 miles) north of Minsk, Belarus. Pankrat, 63, a retired military man, has assembled a collection more than 10,000 pieces of memorabilia commemorating the Bolshevik leader, including 500 busts, jammed into eye-straining rooms in his home.