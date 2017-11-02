FILE - In this March 23 2012 file photo, police officers search for clues outside Mohamed Merah's apartment building in Toulouse, southwestern France. Once nicknamed Bin Laden in the French housing project where he grew up, the violence-prone ex-delinquent Abdelkader Merah, brother of Mohamed Merah, now says he is a peaceful Muslim and has displayed calm, wit and knowledge at his terror trial in Paris.
World

Verdict expected in trial of French jihadi Merah's brother

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 3:32 AM

PARIS

The highly-watched trial of the older brother of slain French jihadi Mohammed Merah is nearing its end in a Paris court.

Abdelkader Merah is accused of complicity to terror, and prosecutors believe he played an active role in radicalizing his younger sibling and in co-plotting deadly 2012 attacks in Toulouse and Montauban.

A verdict should come Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this week, public prosecutor Naima Rudloff requested the maximum sentence for Merah: life imprisonment with 22 years before any possible parole.

Abdelkader Merah denies any wrongdoing over his brother's killing of three French paratroopers, and a shooting in a Jewish school that left a rabbi and three children dead.

