Verdict expected in trial of French jihadi Merah's brother

FILE - In this March 23 2012 file photo, police officers search for clues outside Mohamed Merah's apartment building in Toulouse, southwestern France. Once nicknamed Bin Laden in the French housing project where he grew up, the violence-prone ex-delinquent Abdelkader Merah, brother of Mohamed Merah, now says he is a peaceful Muslim and has displayed calm, wit and knowledge at his terror trial in Paris. Remy de la Mauviniere, File AP Photo