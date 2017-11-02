World

Belgian mayor bans far-right rally in flashpoint quarter

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 6:39 AM

BRUSSELS

A Belgian mayor is banning Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders and Belgian anti-immigrant politician Filip Dewinter from holding a rally in the Molenbeek, a Muslim-majority Brussels neighborhood.

Francoise Schepmans said the two men had described their planned visit on Friday to Molenbeek as an "Islam Safari" in the "Jihadi capital of Europe."

She said the rally cannot take place "to avoid any predictable threat to order and public peace."

Some of the extremists linked to the Paris massacres in November 2015 and the suicide bomb attacks on the Brussels airport and metro in March 2016 lived in or transited through Molenbeek.

Belgium police and the army have been on high alert for almost two years.

