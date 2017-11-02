World

Tunisian policeman dies after stabbing by suspected radical

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 8:06 AM

TUNIS, Tunisia

Tunisia's interior ministry says that a police officer who was stabbed by a suspected Islamic extremist has died.

Spokesman Yasser Mesbah said Thursday that the officer — Commander Riadh Barrouta — died of his injuries less than 24 hours after being stabbed in the neck Wednesday near the headquarters of Tunisia's Parliament.

A second police officer sustained less serious injuries on his forehead. The alleged attacker, a 25-year-old whom authorities said was known to them for radicalism, was quickly arrested after the incident.

Parliament was not in full session at the time of the attack, but some committee meetings were underway.

The stabbing occurred near the country's leading museum, the Bardo, itself the location of one of Tunisia's deadliest terror attacks.

