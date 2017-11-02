UN report: IS committed 'serious' crimes amid Mosul campaign

FILE - In this July 4, 2017 file photo, fleeing Iraqi civilians walk past the heavily damaged al-Nuri mosque as Iraqi forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. A new United Nations report published Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, has found that the Islamic State group committed serious "international crimes" such as using civilians as human shields during the Iraqi military's nine-month campaign to liberate the city of Mosul. Felipe Dana, File AP Photo