Syria says it liberated Deir el-Zour city from IS militants

FILE - This file photo released Sept. 3, 2017, by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian troops and pro-government gunmen standing next to a sign in Arabic which reads, "Deir el-Zour welcomes you," in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, Syria. Syrian state media say the army has liberated the eastern city of Deir el-Zour from the Islamic State group. Friday's report says the military is now in full control of the long contested city. SANA via AP, File)