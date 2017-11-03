Russia investigates whether 141 dead seals starved to death

In this photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, the body of dead Baikal earless seal, or nerpa, is seen in Lake Baikal, Eastern Siberia, Russia. Russian authorities were investigating whether 141 Baikal earless seals starved to death after their carcasses washed up in Siberia on the shoreline of the world's deepest lake, officials said Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Oleg Machullskiy AP Photo