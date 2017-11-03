World

International court to seek Afghanistan war crimes probe

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 8:12 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court says she wants an investigation of possible war crimes allegedly committed in the war in Afghanistan, an unprecedented probe that could target United States troops.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement Friday that she will request an investigation because her preliminary examination found "a reasonable basis to believe that war crimes and crimes against humanity" were committed in the war.

Bensouda said in a report issued last year that U.S. forces in Afghanistan may have committed the war crime of torture while interrogating detainees between 2003 and 2014. That opens the possibility that Americans could be among those prosecuted, even though the U.S. is not among the court's more than 120 members.

The report also highlighted alleged abuses by Afghan soldiers and the Taliban.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View More Video