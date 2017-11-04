US official: Rohingya should be returned safely to Myanmar

Simon Henshaw, acting assistant secretary for the U.S. Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, speaks during a press conference after visiting Rohingya camps, in Dhaka. Bangladesh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Henshaw said Saturday that Rohingya Muslims should be returned safely to their homes in Myanmar after they were forced to flee the country amid a brutal crackdown by Myanmar security forces. Rajib Dhar AP Photo