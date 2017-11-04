Venezuela frees 2 opponents as Maduro consolidates power

FILE - In this May 15, 2008 file photo, Yon Goicoechea speaks before accepting the Milton Friedman Prize for Advancing Liberty in New York. Venezuela's government has released two prominent opposition activists it has held for more than a year without trial, one of them a Spanish citizen, as President Nicolas Maduro looks to ease international pressure following months of unrest. Goicoechea and Delson Guarate were freed late Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, from a Caracas jail, but continue to be bound by restrictions on their movement and speech, according to lawyers’ co-op Foro Penal. Seth Wenig AP Photo