World

As US prepares to leave UNESCO, envoy urges deep reforms

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 8:12 AM

PARIS

The chief U.S. envoy at UNESCO says anti-Israel bias and opaque bureaucracy are hobbling the U.N. cultural agency and is urging deep reforms.

Chris Hegadorn made the appeal Saturday at the agency's Paris headquarters in one of the last major American speeches to UNESCO before the U.S. withdraws next year.

Hegadorn said the decision to leave "wasn't taken lightly" but was necessary because of budget reasons, UNESCO's inclusion of Palestine as a member and countries using the agency to advance their political agendas.

He urged UNESCO to speed up spending decisions and do more to prevent violent extremism through education, notably on social media.

He said the U.S. will remain "a determined advocate for the ideals on which UNESCO was founded" and support heritage protection and educational efforts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View More Video