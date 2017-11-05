As crisis looms, Trump, Abe strengthen bond on the links

President Donald Trump's first trip to Asia began with a round of golf, a custom cap and a hamburger of American beef.
The president got a taste of home as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed him to Japan Sunday with a display of friendship that will soon give way to high-stakes diplomacy. The two men have struck up an easy rapport.
The leaders played nine holes of golf at Japan's premiere course.
The low- key start was a prelude to the formal talks planned in Tokyo Monday. Abe will be looking for a united front against North Korea and reassurances that the U.S. will stand by its treaty obligations to defend Japan if attacked.
