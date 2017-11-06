U.S. first lady Melania Trump uses a brush to write Japanese words "Peace" watched by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie, right, as they attend a calligraphy class of the 4th grader at Kyobashi Tsukiji Elementary School in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump uses a brush to write Japanese words "Peace" watched by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie, right, as they attend a calligraphy class of the 4th grader at Kyobashi Tsukiji Elementary School in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo

World

US first lady learns calligraphy at Japanese primary school

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 2:29 AM

TOKYO

U.S. first lady Melania Trump has tried her hand at Japanese calligraphy at a Tokyo elementary school.

She visited the school Monday with her Japanese counterpart, Akie Abe. About 300 children welcomed them with a school song.

Melania Trump wrote the first character of the Japanese word for "peace," as Akie Abe wrote the second.

The U.S. first lady posed for photos, shook hands and exchanged high fives with the school children.

She is accompanying her husband, Donald Trump, on his first Asian tour as president, which began in Japan.

On Sunday, the two first ladies heard about the history of cultivated pearls at a jewelry shop in downtown Tokyo and joined their husbands for a private dinner at a Japanese steak house.

