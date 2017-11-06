World

Pakistani consulate staffer killed in Afghanistan

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 10:07 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says that a Pakistani employee of the Pakistan consulate has been shot and killed in the eastern Nangarhar province.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, says the consulate employee was shot by two gunmen on a motorcycle in Jalalabad, the province's capital.

The victim was working in the consulate's visa section and went shopping without a security detail, Khogyani added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killing. The Pakistani consulate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

