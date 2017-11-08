Top German court strengthens intersex identity rights

File - In this July 11, 2017 photo, judge Ferdinand Kirchhof holds his hat at the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, Germany. Germany's highest court has ruled that authorities must allow people to be entered in official records as something other than male or female. The Federal Constitutional Court published its ruling Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017 in the case of a person who had an application rejected to have their entry in the birth register changed from "female" to "inter/diverse" or "diverse." dpa via AP,file Uli Deck