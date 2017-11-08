Expert warns of further radicalization after Marawi siege

Sidney Jones, director of the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict, answers questions from members of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines at the financial district of Makati, in metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Jones, a terrorism expert, says revenge bombings and possible attacks on Philippine embassies can come next after the government declared victory over Islamic State aligned militants who laid siege on southern Marawi city, but the biggest risk lies in further radicalization, with slain militants' children and younger siblings likely to emerge as a new generation of fighters. Aaron Favila AP Photo