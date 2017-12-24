World

Afghan officials: 5 people killed in suicide attack in Kabul

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 10:31 PM

December 24, 2017

KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghan officials say that a suicide bomber has killed five people in an attack on the capital Kabul.

A spokesman for the interior ministry says that the bomber blew himself up Monday near an office of the country's intelligence service, killing five people and wounding two. The victims included women who were in a vehicle passing near the attack site.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but recent attacks in the capital have been claimed both by Taliban insurgents and Islamic States group fighters who have stepped up their attacks against Afghan security forces.

