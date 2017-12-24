Pakistan prepares for convicted Indian spy's family meeting

FILE - In this March 29, 2016, file photo, journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, New Delhi has officially informed Islamabad that the wife and mother of Jadhav, who faces death penalty for espionage and sabotage are arriving in the capital for a meeting with him. Anjum Naveed, File AP Photo