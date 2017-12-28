World

Explosion hits near police station in Turkey, no one is hurt

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 11:08 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish media say a powerful explosion has occurred near a police station in the southern city of Adana but no one was hurt in the blast.

The blast occurred at around 7:10 p.m. Thursday in the city's Seyhan district, the Dogan news agency said. Police and medical teams were sent to the area.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the explosion.

Turkey has suffered a wave of deadly attacks carried out by Kurdish rebels or Islamic State militants in recent years that have killed hundreds of people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View More Video