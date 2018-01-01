World

Official: 1 district police chief killed in Taliban ambush

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 11:59 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a district police chief has been killed in a Taliban attack in the western Farah province.

Iqbal Bahir, the spokesman for Farah's police chief, says two other policemen were wounded in the late Monday night attack in Pusht-e Rod district.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Separately, in the eastern Nangarhar province at least one civilian was killed and 14 others wounded Monday during a battle between the Afghan security forces and insurgents, said Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The forces used both ground and air forces against the Islamic States fighters, killing dozens in the Haska Mena district, added Khogyani.

Both women and children the among those who wounded, said Inamullah Miakhial, a spokesman at the local hospital.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Obamas dance the tango in Argentina 1:58

Obamas dance the tango in Argentina

View More Video