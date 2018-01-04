Prosecutors: More bribery charges for South Korean ex-leader

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, left, arrives to attend a hearing on the extension of her detention at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. An official says prosecutors have made additional bribery charges against the South Korea's jailed ex-president alleging she received official funds from her spy chiefs for personal purposes. A Seoul prosecutors' office official said Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, the new charges accuse Park of receiving a total of 3.5 billion won

$3.3 million) of official funds from three of her spy chiefs.