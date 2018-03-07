Filipino chief justice asks people to fight authoritarianism

Supporters of Philippine Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno use a mock hammer on a giant snake during a rally outside the House of Representatives in metropolitan Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. A spokesman for the chief justice on the Philippine Supreme Court recently said she expects to be impeached by the House of Representatives in March, 2018 and will go on indefinite leave to prepare for the trial. Sereno is confident of being cleared of any wrongdoing during the impeachment trial. Aaron Favila AP Photo