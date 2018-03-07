Saudi prince says Qatar won't be barred from Arab summit

In this photo provided by Egypt's state news agency, MENA, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, left, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tour the Suez canal near Ismailia, 120 kilometers

75 miles) east of Cairo, Egypt. Egypt gave a warm welcome to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, with military fanfare and a trip to the Suez Canal meant to underline a growing strategic partnership.