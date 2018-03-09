Before Trump: 6 past high-level US visits to North Korea

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2009, file photo released by Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service in Tokyo, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, seated left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, seated right, in Pyongyang, North Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump could become the first sitting U.S. president to visit North Korea if plans for a summit with Kim Jong Un hold. But other prominent American political figures have visited Pyongyang in the past, many with a similar goal of trying to stop its nuclear program. On August 4, 2009, former President Bill Clinton arrived unannounced in North Korea on a mission to free two detained American journalists, Laura Ling and Euna Lee. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency