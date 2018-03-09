FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Sheikh Yaqub, center, candidate of the newly-formed Milli Muslim League party, waves to his supporters at an election rally in Lahore, Pakistan. A Pakistani court has ordered on Thursday, March 8, 2018, the country's elections oversight body to register an Islamist party backed by a radical cleric who carries a U.S. bounty on his head for alleged involvement in terror attacks in India.
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Sheikh Yaqub, center, candidate of the newly-formed Milli Muslim League party, waves to his supporters at an election rally in Lahore, Pakistan. A Pakistani court has ordered on Thursday, March 8, 2018, the country's elections oversight body to register an Islamist party backed by a radical cleric who carries a U.S. bounty on his head for alleged involvement in terror attacks in India. K.M. Chaudary, File AP Photo

Pakistani court allows Islamist party to enter elections

The Associated Press

March 09, 2018 05:33 AM

ISLAMABAD

A Pakistani court has ordered the country's elections oversight body to register an Islamist party backed by a radical cleric who carries a U.S. bounty on his head for alleged involvement in terror attacks in India.

Pakistan's election commission on Friday said it was examining the order, which clears the way for the Milli Muslim League party to take part in this year's parliamentary elections in July.

Thursday's court order comes months after the commission rejected a request from the party to take part in elections.

Under Pakistani law, all parties must get clearance from the commission to participate in elections.

The Milli Muslim League has the backing of Hafiz Saeed, who carries a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head for alleged involvement in 2008 terror attacks in India.

