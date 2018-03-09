Pakistani court allows Islamist party to enter elections

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Sheikh Yaqub, center, candidate of the newly-formed Milli Muslim League party, waves to his supporters at an election rally in Lahore, Pakistan. A Pakistani court has ordered on Thursday, March 8, 2018, the country's elections oversight body to register an Islamist party backed by a radical cleric who carries a U.S. bounty on his head for alleged involvement in terror attacks in India. K.M. Chaudary, File AP Photo