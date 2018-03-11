World

Return of 2 Greek soldiers held in Turkey demanded at rally

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 03:10 PM

ORESTIADA, Greece

Over one thousand people have gathered in northeastern Greece to demand the return of two Greek soldiers who have been held in neighboring Turkey since the beginning of March.

The rally in the town of Orestiada on Sunday was organized by a local cycling club. Its members pedaled the 20-kilometer (12.5-mile) distance to the Greece-Turkey border before returning for the rally.

A second lieutenant and a sergeant in the Greek army have been held in Edirne, Turkey since March 2, when they strayed into Turkish territory. Greece has said the soldiers were on a routine patrol and accidentally entered Turkey during snowy and foggy weather.

The duo's parents plan to travel to Turkey for a second time in the coming days.

