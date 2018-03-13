Summit raises hope North Korea will release 3 US detainees

FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo, Kim Dong Chul, center, a U.S. citizen detained in North Korea, is escorted to his trialin Pyongyang, North Korea. He was sentenced in April 2016 to 10 years in prison with hard labor after being convicted of espionage. The announcement of a possible U.S.-North Korea summit is raising hope that Kim Jong Un will release 3 American citizens, including Kim Dong Chul, now imprisoned in the North. Kim Kwang Hyon, File AP Photo