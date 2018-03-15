Painful parallels in school safety debate in US, Nigeria

This image taken from video shows the exterior of Government Girls Science and Tech College in Dapchi, Yobe State, Nigeria on Thursday Feb. 22, 2018. As a painful debate about school safety rages in the U.S., President Donald Trump’s proposal to put more guns in schools carries echoes of the questions being asked in the northeast Nigeria. Determined to do something, the government has deployed armed guards to schools as parents debate the merits of giving guns to teachers themselves. AP Photo)