Slovakia's President Andrej Kiska, right, talks with Peter Pellegrini Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister during a meeting in Bratislava, Slovakia, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico has resigned as a way out of the political crisis triggered by the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee. It is Kiska's responsibility to select the new prime minister, in line with the country's constitution. Martin Baumann,TASR via AP)

World

Slovak government resigns over slain journalist crisis

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 09:29 AM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and his government have resigned as a way out of the political crisis triggered by the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

President Andrej Kiska has accepted the resignation and asked Peter Pellegrini, Fico's deputy prime minister, to form a new government.

Thursday's move is meant to keep the current three-party coalition in power and avoid the possibility of early elections.

Pellegrini, who is from Fico's leftist Smer Social Democracy, will again form the same coalition with the Most-Hid party representing ethnic Hungarians and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party.

The coalition has a majority in Parliament.

