AP PHOTOS: By Dead Sea, camels graze at Earth's lowest place

In this Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 photo, Palestinian camel herders Muhammed Zarlul, left and Salem Rashaideh, rest as their camels graze in the territory of Israeli Kibbutz Kalya, near the Dead Sea in the West Bank. For three months a year, Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. Oded Balilty AP Photo