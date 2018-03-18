World

Iran's foreign minister briefly hospitalized

The Associated Press

March 18, 2018 03:42 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iranian state media says the country's foreign minister was briefly hospitalized due to severe illness.

The state-run IRNA news agency cited a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying that Mohammad Javad Zarif was hospitalized for a few hours on Saturday and has cancelled all his meetings on Sunday so he can rest. The spokesman did not provide further details on his illness.

Zarif, a relative moderate, was the lead negotiator in the talks leading up to the 2015 nuclear accord with world powers. He was briefly hospitalized with back pain in October 2013.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video