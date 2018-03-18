Syrian President Assad visits troops on Ghouta's front line

In this photo released on the official Facebook page of the Syrian Presidency, Syrian President Bashar Assad, center, speaks with Syrian troops during his visit to the front line in the newly captured areas of eastern Ghouta, near the capital Damascus, Syria, Sunday, March 18, 2018. Al-Ikhbariya TV broadcast the still images Sunday of Assad standing near a tank and surrounded by soldiers on a street in eastern Ghouta, the region near Damascus where a Syrian offensive has been underway over the past month. It was not clear where in eastern Ghouta Assad was. Syrian Presidency Facebook Page via AP)