France's government to fight racism and anti-Semitism online

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 04:45 AM

France's government has presented a plan to better fight against racism and anti-Semitism, focusing on social media and prevention in schools.

Prime minister Edouard Philippe said Monday France will push for a Europe-wide effort to force internet giants to remove "heinous, racist and anti-Semitic" content.

Philippe said "I'm upset that nowadays, it seems easier to remove a pirate video of a soccer match than anti-Semitic comments" on social media.

He said French law will be changed to force internet platforms to detect, signal and remove illegal content. Philippe suggested substantial fines could be applied.

In schools, Philippe wants to create a team of experts to help teachers facing difficult situations related to racism and anti-Semitism.

