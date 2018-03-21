Sarkozy questioned further over campaign financing

FILE - In this Dec. 10 2007 file photo, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, left, greets Libyan leader Col. Moammar Gadhafi upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was placed in custody on Tuesday March 20, 2018as part of an investigation that he received millions of euros in illegal financing from the regime of the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. Francois Mori AP Photo