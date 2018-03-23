Freed Filipino priest says airstrikes routed IS extremists

Roman Catholic priest Teresito Soganub wipes his eyes as he speaks about being held hostage by the Islamic State group-linked militants Friday, March 23, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. Soganub, who was taken hostage in Marawi city in Southern Philippines May 23, 2017, Soganub said Friday that his captors forced him and other hostages to gather explosive powder, which the militants turned into improvised bombs during his harrowing 116-day captivity in southern Marawi city. Bullit Marquez AP Photo