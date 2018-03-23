Kosovo's Sufi Dervish order celebrates the new year, spring

Kosovo dervishes, followers of Sufism a mystical form of Islam that preaches tolerance and a search for understanding, pray during a ceremony marking Nowruz day in the Tekke's prayer room in the southern Kosovo town of Prizren on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Members of Kosovo's Sufi religious order, known locally as Dervishes, on Tuesday performed rituals to mark the start of spring and the birth of Imam Ali, a revered figure in Islam. Visar Kryeziu AP Photo