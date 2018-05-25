Colombia re-arrests Pablo Escobar's hitman for extortion

FILE - In this June 27, 2006 file photo, Jhon Jairo Velasquez, a former hit man for Pablo Escobar, gives his testimony while holding a book titled "The True Pablo, Blood, Treason, and Death," during the trial against Alberto Santofimio Botero in Bogota, Colombia. Colombian police re-arrested the former hit man, known by his nickname Popeye, on Friday, May 25, 2018, as part of an investigation into extortion. William Fernando Martinez, File AP Photo