2 N. Korean diplomats behind US summit back-and-forth

FILE - In this June 18, 2013 file photo, North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan, right, waves as he arrives at the Capital airport in Beijing, China. Kim Kye Gwan and Choe Son Hui are among the best-known North Korean officials after leader Kim Jong Un and his family members. They are in the news again now after their recent back-to-back comments about the United States were blamed for President Donald Trump’s abrupt cancellation on Thursday of a much-anticipated summit with Kim Jong Un. On Friday, May 25, 2018, Trump said the two sides were working to put the meeting back on track. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo