Palestinians in Lebanon fear US cuts could close UN schools

In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 photo, Sarah, a Palestinian refugee from Syria, poses for a photo inside her family tent, in the eastern Bekaa Valley town of Kab Elias, Lebanon. Sarah has come a long way since she arrived in Lebanon after fleeing Syria’s civil war five years ago, and is now a star student at an elementary school run by the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, which also provides trauma counseling. But those services, and the thousands of children who rely on them, now face an uncertain future, as the U.S. threatens to cut funding. Hassan Ammar AP Photo