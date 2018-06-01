AP Interview: Fugitive Maldives ex-leader aims for return

In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed interacts with supporters in Maldives through a Skype call from his residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Maldives first democratically elected leader, now living in exile, is reaching out to supporters in an online campaign as he hopes for the near-impossible: Another term as president. His prison sentence disqualifies him from running, and he’d be locked up if he tried to campaign back in his archipelago homeland but he's not giving up. Eranga Jayawardena AP Photo