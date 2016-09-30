What’s a political party without pizza? Watch 2nd debate with the BND

Undecided about who you want to be the next U.S. president? We have a political party for you.
The News-Democrat is hosting a watch party on Sunday, Oct. 9, for the second presidential debate. If you are an undecided voter and willing to be on video discussing what you thought of the debate and whether it swayed your vote, call us at 618-239-2727.
We will invite 15 to 20 folks to watch the debate with us that night in downtown Belleville, then publicly share their assessments of and reactions to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. We will post video of you and your views on the debate.
Food, refreshments and lively discussion provided.
