Supreme Court gets back to work on the fabled first Monday of October

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips Pause

2:06 Three things Hillary Clinton should do now that she's clinched the nomination

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

2:28 Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

1:53 Is Trump falling apart as he nears the finish line?

0:28 Surveillance video shows Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski grab Breitbart reporter's arm

2:32 Becoming Donald Trump

1:44 'Hamilton' star Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyles with President Obama

3:08 Why presidential candidates need South Carolina

1:32 New Hampshire results shake up presidential race