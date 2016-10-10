Politics & Government

October 10, 2016 11:06 AM

‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ gets dragged into Trump controversy, and all heck breaks lose

By Lisa Gutierrez

Hell hath no fury like “Fifty Shades of Grey” fans scorned.

Conservative radio host Joe Walsh found out firsthand over the weekend when he suggested in a tweet that women who read the erotic romance were hypocritical if they were upset by the lewd way Donald Trump spoke about women on a leaked “Access Hollywood” tape.

A wave of Republican lawmakers pulled their support of Trump over the weekend after hearing Trump brag in vulgar terms about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women during a 2005 conversation caught on a hot microphone, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Walsh dragged the best-selling series of books by British author E L James into the mess with this tweet:

Fans of the best-selling series quickly fired back, beginning with this tweet that didn’t mince words:

James shot back, too, pointing out that one of the most offensive words Trump was heard using on the tape isn’t in “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

Fans of the book took it from there, heaping scorn on Walsh by pointing out the difference between sexual assault and the consensual sex depicted in the book — and the gulf between fiction and real life.

