Not always a steady job: Being a Trump state or local party chair

4:11 Former coach, friend share memories of police officer Blake Snyder Pause

0:47 Would you leave Illinois?

2:48 Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity

3:27 Friends share memories of officer Blake Snyder during Alton vigil

2:50 Cancer patients get pinpoint radiation treatments from new machine

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:06 Three things Hillary Clinton should do now that she's clinched the nomination

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

2:28 Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners