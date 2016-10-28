Trump calls Clinton email investigation ‘bigger than Watergate’

1:58 Viral surveillance video shows how metro-east vet's mums went missing Pause

1:08 South Shore State Park at Carlyle Lake in extreme disrepair

0:48 Teen might be your 7th grader's high school teacher, kindergartener's superintendent

2:32 Capt. Ronald Johnson speaks about his experience in Ferguson, Mo.

1:45 Mascoutah hitters hammer home a regional volleyball title

56:53 Opinion: 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

2:16 This skeleton will make you laugh

1:56 Opinion: Preview the 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

1:16 Senior helps O'Fallon win Class 4A volleyball regional title