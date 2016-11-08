At polling places, the rush starts early, dissipates quickly

8 a.m. Tuesday
Voters provided “a steady flow” at one Madison County polling place early Tuesday morning, and other precincts also reported steady but not overwhelming numbers between 7-8 a.m.
“When the door opened at 6, they were lined up the stairs and out the door,” said Brenda Kamm, an election official for Jarvis Township Precinct 6 at the Tri-Township Library in Troy. By 8 a.m., voters were coming in and going directly to sign in.
Two election monitors from the Illinois attorney general’s office were on hand at Tri-Township Library this morning.
Kamm reported 73 of the precinct’s 1,150 voters had been through as of about 8 a.m. She said one voter registered on-site, while many more had chosen early voting.
This is “busier than the last presidential election,” she said. Kamm has been an election official for 12 years.
Voter Danielle Unzicker, 30, said she was in and out of voting with no wait.
“They run this place so smooth; I can’t remember I time I didn’t just walk right in,” she said.
At Copper Creek Christian Church in Maryville, election official Maryann Allred estimated that about a quarter of the voters in Collinsville Precinct 26 had taken advantage of early voting. She said 56 of the precinct’s 420 voters had come through by 7:45 a.m.
Comments