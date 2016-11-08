Prenzler leads Dunstan for Madison County chairman

Republican Kurt Prenzler is now narrowly leading Madison County Board Chairman Alan Dunstan in early returns for Tuesday’s election.
With 224 of 225 precincts reporting:
Dunstan: 61,873
Prenzler: 62,381
Dunstan was first elected as board chairman in 2002, when the chairmanship was decided by a vote of the county board. He then worked to make the chairmanship an elected office, and since 2004 all voters have had the option of selecting the county board chairman.
Dunstan has served more than 30 years on the county board, and says that his highest achievements in this term have been reducing the county’s tax levy for three years in a row - $1.6 million less this year than last year, he said. He also said they have now rebuilt the county levees to the 100-year level, and describes the county as being in the strongest financial position of any county in Illinois.
Prenzler was first elected as treasurer in 2010, and has not held other elected office. He was the first GOP county-wide officer since current Congressman John Shimkus served from 1990 to 1996. In his six years as treasurer, Prenzler said his highest achievements have been keeping delinquent tax sale interest rates under 4 percent, reducing the operating cost of his office by 30 percent, and changing Madison County’s investment strategy.
On the county board, Republican Donald Moore defeated independent Tyler Oberkfell 2,495 to 2,143, after a contentious race in which Moore attempted to have Oberkfell removed from the ballot for being two signatures short on his petition. As an independent, Oberkfell was required to get 236 signatures on his petition; as a Republican, Moore only needed 19.
Moore’s request was originally denied, then restored by Madison County Circuit Judge John Baricevic. However, the state appeals court placed a stay on Baricevic’s order pending its own review.
In other results:
• In District 3, Republican Philip Chapman defeated independent Chris Durbin 2,914 to 2, 348 with all 10 precincts reporting.
• In District 4, incumbent Kelly Tracy has lost her seat to challenger David Michael for District 4 2,442 to 2,594 with all eight precincts reporting.
• In District 6, Republican Raymond Wesley defeated Democrat Brad Beck 2,625 to 1,788 with all eight precincts reporting.
• In District 13, Democrat Greg McCalley and Republican James Futrell narrowly defeated Democrat Greg McCalley 1,988 to 1,950 with all nine precincts reporting.
• In District 15, incumbent Democrat Bill Robertson has lost his seat to Republican challenger Chris Slusser 2,125 to 1,558 with all eight precincts reporting.
• In District 17, incumbent Democrat Ann Gorman defeated Republican challenger Bob Hulme 2,736 to 1,587 with all seven precincts reporting.
• In District 18, incumbent Democrat Jack Minner defeated Republican challenger Fred Schulte 2,608 to 2,154 with all eight precincts reporting.
• In District 19, Democrat Michael Charles Parkinson has defeated Republican challenger Kathy Goclan 2,352 to 1,950 with all eight precincts reporting.
• In District 26, Republican Erica Conway Harriss defeated Democrat Ross Breckenridge 2,564 to 2,145 with all six precincts reporting.
• In District 27, Republican challenger Clint Jones has defeated incumbent Democrat Joe Semanisin 2,573 to 2,077 with all precincts reporting.
• In District 28, incumbent Democrat Liz Dalton has defeated Republican challenger Harold Lee Wathan Jr. 2,212 to 1,566 with all seven precincts reporting.
• District 1 incumbent Republican Judy Kuhn, District 7 Republican incumbent Michael Walters, District 11 incumbent Republican Brad Maxwell, District 20 incumbent Democrat Kristen Novacich, District 22 incumbent Democrat Nick Petrillo, District 25 incumbent Republican Lisa Ciampoli, and District 29 incumbent Democrat Larry Trucano are running unopposed
Meanwhile, incumbent state’s attorney Tom Gibbons was leading challenger Ronald Williams 65,673to 56,906 with 224 precincts reporting. Other county officials, including Circuit Clerk Mark Von Nida, Recorder Amy Meyer, Coroner Steve Nonn and Auditor Rick Faccin, were unopposed.
