Metro-east residents deciding multiple tax issues

When metro-east residents headed to the polls on Election Day, they cast their votes on a variety of referenda in St. Clair, Madison and Clinton counties.
In Madison County, voters were consulted on three tax-related issues, including two advisories aimed at Springfield. Those living in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hamel, Worden and Moro also voted on a school tax increase.
O’Fallon and Troy voters saw an advisory referendum related to property tax caps. In Glen Carbon, voters were asked about a sales tax increase.
Clinton County voters decided whether to incorporate a new village.
St. Clair County
▪ Advisory — O’Fallon property tax cap
Results (With 5 of 22 precincts counted.)
Yes: 6,399
No: 673
Madison County
▪ Advisory — Public hearing notices mailed prior to adopting a property tax increase
Results (With 224 of 225 precincts counted.)
Yes: 110,917
No: 10,943
▪ Advisory — State’s responsibility to fund education
Results (With 224 of 225 precincts counted.)
Yes: 112,806
No: 9,058
▪ County tax rate decrease to 0.20 percent
Results (With 224 of 225 precincts counted.)
Yes: 96,118
No: 25,416
▪ Advisory — Troy property tax cap
Results (With 10 of 10 precincts counted.)
Yes: 4,639
No: 353
▪ Advisory — Glen Carbon sales tax increase
Results (With 14 of 14 precincts counted.)
Yes: 3,436
No: 3,375
▪ Edwardsville Community Unit School District No. 7 tax rate increase to 2.70 percent
Results (With 49 of 49 precincts counted.)
Yes: 13,388
No: 14,468
▪ Cottage Hills Fire Protection District tax rate increase to 0.40 percent
Results (With 4 of 4 precincts counted.)
Yes: 405
No: 363
▪ Fosterburg Fire Protection District special tax not to exceed 0.05 percent
Results (With 8 of 8 precincts counted.)
Yes: 1,594
No: 708
▪ Godfrey Fire Protection District special tax increase to not more than 0.10 percent of the value of all taxable property in the district
Results (With 16 of 16 precincts counted.)
Yes: 7,201
No: 2,214
Clinton County
▪ St. Rose incorporation
Results (With 1of 1 precinct counted.)
Yes: 150
No: 72
Madison and Clinton counties
▪ Aviston Elementary School District No. 21 tax rate increase to 1.37 percent
Results (With 6 of 6 precincts counted.)
Yes: 616
No: 612
