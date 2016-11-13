Giuliani says Trump kids could run ‘blind trust’

1:44 Man nearly burned inside of exploding car, escapes inferno Pause

2:39 Newly-elected St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

0:23 Slow motion: Did Mater Dei score winning points or not?

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

1:29 Highland Honor Guard ensures all veterans have a final salute for their service

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:40 Teen opera singer Olivia Gregory sings and talks of a career in music

3:27 Rochester stops Althoff in 4A quarterfinal